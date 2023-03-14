Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
See more from this location?
Paso Robles Daily News

The Beach Boys coming to Vina Robles

By News Staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxstC_0lIKn2pu00

Tickets go on sale Friday

– The Beach Boys, the iconic American band that has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years, will be performing their “America’s Band” tour at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Wednesday, July 5, at 7:30 p.m. The concert is expected to draw fans from all over the world who are eager to hear classic Beach Boys hits such as “Surfin’ USA,” “California Girls,” and “Good Vibrations.”

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. The band, which has sold over 100 million records worldwide and received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards, has performed more concerts than any other major rock band in history.

The Beach Boys’ music has become synonymous with the California lifestyle and has been embraced by fans all over the world. The band’s enduring popularity is due in part to hits such as “Surfin’,” which was the group’s first hit, and other classics like “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “I Get Around.” The band was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

In addition to their classic hits, the Beach Boys recently released a new box set called Sail On Sailor – 1972, which celebrates their transformative 1972 era. The box set features newly remastered versions of the studio albums, an unreleased live concert recorded at Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving, 1972, and a variety of unreleased outtakes, live recordings, and alternate versions.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago, continue the legacy of the iconic band. The upcoming concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, or David Marks.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Paso Robles, CA newsLocal Paso Robles, CA
Downtown wineries to host ‘Spring Wine Walk’ April 8
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Library to discuss Cuesta Book of the Year ‘All My Rage’
Paso Robles, CA3 hours ago
Immersive cultural event complements book of the year discussion
Paso Robles, CA3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Death notices for March 2-15
Atascadero, CA4 days ago
Obituary of Antoinette Marie Anderson, 91
Atascadero, CA4 days ago
Ribbon-cutting held for new Boys and Girls Club in Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
More rain in the forecast for Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
North County LGBTQ+ Youth Group meeting March 31
Atascadero, CA3 days ago
Paso Robles could see nearly an inch of rain today
Paso Robles, CA1 hour ago
Obituary of Keith Damian Doshier, 59
Atascadero, CA7 days ago
Obituary of Rod Jarmin, 83
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago
First Baptist Church announces special Holy Week events
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Obituary of Nicole Cavier, 84
Paso Robles, CA6 days ago
Morro Bay named one of best spring fishing spots for 2023
Morro Bay, CA4 days ago
Police Activities League Fishing Derby returns April 1
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Morro Bay floods again with March storms
Morro Bay, CA5 days ago
Death notices for Feb. 26 – March 9
Paso Robles, CA11 days ago
One dead in early Friday morning single car crash in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
Cal Poly student trumpeters will play Taps for Vietnam veterans at memorial this week
San Luis Obispo, CA5 days ago
Spring into savings with Friends of the Library’s ‘March Madness’ sales
Paso Robles, CA7 days ago
ECHO Paso Robles helps single mother find stability for her family
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
'The small version of Hearst Castle': Central Calif. mansion goes up for auction
Los Osos, CA11 days ago
The Santa Maria River and local lakes are on the rise amidst rainstorms
Guadalupe, CA7 days ago
Charitable trust donates $282,000 to support local non-profits
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Former school board member hired to teach history of critical race theory
Temecula, CA4 days ago
Member changes announced for local hospitals’ governing boards
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy