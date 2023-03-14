The Beach Boys coming to Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale Friday

– The Beach Boys, the iconic American band that has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years, will be performing their “America’s Band” tour at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Wednesday, July 5, at 7:30 p.m. The concert is expected to draw fans from all over the world who are eager to hear classic Beach Boys hits such as “Surfin’ USA,” “California Girls,” and “Good Vibrations.”

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. The band, which has sold over 100 million records worldwide and received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards, has performed more concerts than any other major rock band in history.

The Beach Boys’ music has become synonymous with the California lifestyle and has been embraced by fans all over the world. The band’s enduring popularity is due in part to hits such as “Surfin’,” which was the group’s first hit, and other classics like “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “I Get Around.” The band was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

In addition to their classic hits, the Beach Boys recently released a new box set called Sail On Sailor – 1972, which celebrates their transformative 1972 era. The box set features newly remastered versions of the studio albums, an unreleased live concert recorded at Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving, 1972, and a variety of unreleased outtakes, live recordings, and alternate versions.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago, continue the legacy of the iconic band. The upcoming concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, or David Marks.