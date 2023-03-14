Monos Just Dropped Sweet New Colors Inspired by an Iconic New York City Bakery

With the days starting to get longer, spring finally feels near. While you may have gotten a reprieve from cold weather with a mid-winter getaway, there’s no denying there's a universal giddy anticipation for spring travel . To prepare for any weekend getaways or dream vacations you’re planning (or hoping to plan) in the coming months, you’ll need to equip yourself with sturdy luggage and pieces that get you as excited to pack as you are to go away. Today, travel and lifestyle brand Monos dropped new spring-perfect colors in collaboration with New York City’s iconic Magnolia Bakery .

Monos core products are now available in two limited-edition colors inspired by Magnolia’s famous Banana Pudding and lavender cupcake and cake icing, including carry-ons, check-ins, backpacks, sling bags, and other accessories. And while Magnolia’s desserts are delicious, the new light purple and soft yellow shades are pretty sweet, too.

Because they’re softer hues, the new lavender and yellow lines are more subtle than you’d expect, especially in the spring when pastels are worn as ubiquitously as neutrals. The glossy, soft shades pair well with the simple sophistication of Monos’ luggage , giving the seasonal shade timeless appeal while showcasing the high-quality and minimalistic design of the products. The interiors of the bags and luggage are where things get functional, with plenty of pockets, zippered compartments, and slots for laptops, passports, and other items you want to keep readily available.

Like Monos’ evergreen colors, the new pastel carry-on and check-in suitcases are made of an unbreakable aerospace-grade polycarbonate hardshell, according to the brand, as well as vegan materials, like the rest of the brand's bags and accessories. In addition to shopping hardshell suitcases in the new colorways, you can grab pieces from Monos’ Metro collection , like the duffle, backpack, and folio kit, all in vegan leather, so you’re well prepped for shorter trips as well as longer out-of-office breaks. If you’re looking to completely streamline your packing capabilities, consider adding the compressible packing cubes in the new icing- and pudding-inspired shades to your cart, too, for max organization for every type of travel.

The Magnolia Bakery Monos Collection is available to shop as of 9 a.m. ET today, but with two beloved brands teaming up, we can’t guarantee how long availability will last. If you miss your chance to snag a yellow or lavender Monos bag, at least Magnolia’s offers nationwide shipping so you can still treat yourself to a very satisfying consolation sweet.

Prices for the new seasonal shades range from $60 to $430. Be sure to check out Monos’ sale section while you’re there to see what pieces of luggage you can snag for 10% off.