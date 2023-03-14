Open in App
Hartford, CT
Hartford Courant

Teen in stable condition after another shooting in Hartford

By Justin Muszynski, Hartford Courant,

7 days ago

A teenager was shot in Hartford early Tuesday — marking 17th nonfatal shooting in the city so far this year.

This is the second shooting in two days involving injuries that were not considered life-threatening and the fourth overall in the last six days — which included two homicides.

Hartford police said they responded to the area of 219 Oxford St. around 4:32 a.m. Tuesday after a citizen called police and reported a shooting. Responding officers found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and has been listed in stable condition.

Tuesday’s shooting follows a non-fatal shooting reported a day prior on Putnam Street.

On Sunday, a Bloomfield man, 52, was shot and killed on Albany Avenue. Last Thursday, a 28-year-old Hartford resident died of gunshot wounds following a ShotSpotter notification in the area of Kent Street.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are still investigating the incidents. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0
