Struggling Falter Prepares to be Phillies' Fifth Starter

By Hunter Simpson,

7 days ago

With som growth Bailey Falter may be a good fit to replace Andrew Painter as the Phillies' fifth starter.

With Andrew Painter going down with a UCL sprain and Griff McGarry and Mick Abel reassigned, Bailey Falter is set to be the Philadelphia Phillies ' fifth starter in 2023.

The 25-year-old started 16 games with the Phillies in 2022, finishing with a 3.83 ERA, giving up 85 hits and 15 home runs. It could've been worse, but the Phillies were definitely hoping to have Painter ready to have Painter in the rotation by opening day.

Falter has made three starts thus far in Clearwater and has been disappointing to say the least. He's 0-3 over these games, and in just 6.1 innings, he's given up 13 hits, two home runs, two BB, and a 5.58 ERA.

The one bright spot on his Spring Training statsheet thus far is eight strike outs. That said, he had perhaps his worst performance of the spring so far on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up seven hits, a home run, three runs, and a walk. He will need to get things back on track before the season begins, as he isn't performing like a starting-caliber pitcher.

If Falter continues with this level of play, the Phillies should be very concerned. That said, it's unlikely he'll play the same by the time the season comes around. It's only Spring Training, and he still needs time to shake off the rust.

Furthermore, at the five spot in the rotation Falter games will likely be bullpen games. The Phillies will need him to play a solid few innings to give them a chance at winning these games. While he may not be the best option, he's shown he can get the job done on occasion. There's not much else you can ask for from your fifth starting pitcher.

