OHP: 89-year-old killed in Cleveland County crash

SLAUGHTERVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an 89-year-old Oklahoma man has died following a crash in Cleveland County.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on March 12, emergency crews were called to a crash along US-77 and Slaughterville Rd. in Slaughterville.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2022 Nissan Rogue slowed down due to an emergency vehicle and was hit from behind by a 2006 Can-Am Spyder.

The driver of the Spyder, 89-year-old Jack Newland, was flown to OU Medical Center with various injuries.

Sadly, he died the next day.

Investigators say inattention was to blame for the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.