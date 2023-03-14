Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
Axios San Francisco

Birding made easy: App helps ID SF's flocks

By Megan Rose Dickey,

7 days ago

San Francisco hosts a variety of birds, and a new app helps people spot them.

What's happening: Birda , a free app and social media platform, launched in September to encourage people to bird-watch.

  • The app helps users identify species, and offers challenges and leaderboards to have fun with other bird-watchers.

Why it matters: Bird populations in the U.S. have dropped by 3 billion since 1970, and more than half of all U.S. bird species are in decline, Axios' Deirdra Funcheon reports .

  • Logging sightings of birds can help scientists identify changes in their migration patterns and population levels.

If you start: There are a number of places throughout San Francisco to go bird-watching.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Francisco has few sculptures depicting women
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
San Francisco car thefts rise as overall crime declines
San Francisco, CA2 hours ago
What to do in San Francisco this weekend
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
San Francisco's newer apartments are some of the smallest in U.S.
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
San Francisco supervisors open to reparations proposal for Black people
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
$10 million proposed for Tenderloin safety initiatives
San Francisco, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy