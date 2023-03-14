Welcome to Swift City: Glendale changes its name temporarily to honor Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift will kick off her first tour in five years this weekend in "Swift City" — the temporary new name of Glendale, Mayor Jerry Weiers announced yesterday.

"I learned that I have been given the nickname #MayorSwiftie by the #Swifties!" Weiers tweeted .

Are you " ...Ready for It? ": Swift will perform Friday and Saturday night at State Farm Stadium, where she also launched her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

In your " Wildest Dreams " : Tickets have been sold out for months. There are some "restricted view" seats on StubHub in the $175 range, but you'll need more than a " Gold Rush " to afford floor seats , which start at about $400.