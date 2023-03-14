Tampa Youth Step Up To The Plate At Free Baseball Clinic With Guest Speaker Gary Sheffield

TAMPA, Fla. – Today, Tampa’s Parks & Recreation Department in partnership with Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, kick-off their 13th annual youth baseball clinic.

The Tampa Baseball Clinic is a free three-day program that teaches participants baseball fundamentals and meaningful life lessons.

The clinic is held at the Police Athletic League, 1924 W. Diana St., and runs through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Joining this year’s clinic as the special guest speaker is Gary Sheffield – a nine-time MLB All-Star, World Series champion, Silver Slugger Award winner, and sports agent.

Throughout the clinic, local coaches teach the children basic baseball fundamentals, such as throwing, hitting, running, catching, and fielding techniques, while sharing essential values from Derek Jeter’s autobiography, The Life You Imagine, which focuses on setting youth on a healthy, successful path.

Youth registration is now closed for this year’s event. Registration for next year’s clinic opens in March 2024.

