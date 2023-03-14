Open in App
Georgia State
SEC Baseball Power Rankings: The Final weekend before league play

By Kendall Hilton,

7 days ago

Every team in the SEC played their final non-conference weekend series before the SEC season started this week.

In last week’s power rankings , we began to see who would stake their position in the conference before league play, and some teams are in a surprising position.

Arkansas has found a way to be more consistent on the mound and at the plate, earning a bump in the latest rankings, but the pitching staff took another hit last week.

Last week, I noted how the conference standings don’t reflect where the best teams stand, but those standings are consistent for one more week, and yes, South Carolina is still at the top of the standings. No one will have the Gamecocks there at season’s end.

For now, it’s LSU and everyone else. Even Tennessee.

LSU Tigers (15-1) - Last week 1

https://twitter.com/LSUbaseball/status/1635424130609676290 The Tigers are on a 10-game game streak with four shoutouts, and no one has scored more than four runs.

Ole Miss (14-2) Last week 3

https://twitter.com/cchooks/status/1635354166355963905 The Rebels rose in the power rankings for another week. Over the weekend, they swept Purdue and came out No. 3 in the latest coaches poll.

Tennessee Volunteers (14-3) - Last week 4

https://twitter.com/Vol_Baseball/status/1635374406213210112 If it weren't for their loss to Boston College in a one-off, the Volunteers would be sitting in that number two spot.

South Carolina (18-1) - last week 6

https://twitter.com/GamecockBasebll/status/1635373577490042881 The Gamecocks are playing good baseball and the rest of the country is starting to take notice. Their first SEC opponent is Georgia.

Arkansas Razorbacks (13-2) - Last week 5

https://twitter.com/RazorbackBSB/status/1635357798421889025 The Razorbacks are on an eight-game win streak, but their performances haven't been dominant enough to bump them in the rankings.

Alabama Crimson Tide (15-2) - last week 2

https://twitter.com/AlabamaBSB/status/1635449067403616266 Alabama didn't have a good weekend, losing their weekend series to Ivy league represented Columbia, giving up 25 runs in two losses.

Florida Gators (15-3) - last week 7

https://twitter.com/GatorsBB/status/1635386809701261313 The Gators had a solid weekend, extending their win streak to six games, five of which they scored double-digit runs.

Kentucky Wildcats (14-2) - last week 11

https://twitter.com/UKBaseball/status/1635325310865674240 The Wildcats are on a ten-game win streak, but they haven't beaten an opponent to really move the meter, but they are playing consistent baseball.

Texas A&M Aggies (12-4) - last week 12

https://twitter.com/AggieBaseball/status/1635338381738770432 The Aggies haven't been playing their best baseball so far this season, but they are walking into this week with a tune-up game against Houston and a weekend series against LSU.

Vanderbilt Commodores (12-5) - last week 9

https://twitter.com/VandyBoys/status/1635330607021686785 Vandy lost the Sunday game against LMU, ending their win streak. Vandy is looking to find their groove and prove their early season slump was a fluke. Their first SEC opponent will be Ole Miss.

Missouri Tigers (12-3) - last week 10

https://twitter.com/MizzouBaseball/status/1635453026071707649 The Tigers have won 10 of their last 11 games but the SEC journey starts with a series against Tennessee.

Georgia Bulldogs (12-4) - last week 13

https://twitter.com/BaseballUGA/status/1635456623001862144 The Bulldogs missed the sweep but still jumped a couple spots in the power rankings. They will take on South Carolina in their first SEC series.

Auburn Tigers (12-3) - last week 9

https://twitter.com/AuburnBaseball/status/1635385542295814144 The Tigers were playing good baseball and it look like they were setting up to be a true contender in the SEC but a weekend series SE Louisiana dropped them a couple spots in the rankings.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-5) - last week 14

https://twitter.com/HailStateBB/status/1635431401343295488 The Bulldogs swept their weekend series, but it wasn't enough to move them out of the last spot.

