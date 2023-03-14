Where is AJ Griffin? Hawks GM Landry Fields says rookie wall is no joke!

Since November 2nd, AJ Griffin had played 10 more more minutes every game until the month of March, and since then he's only played in 3 of 7 games and appeared for just two minutes in a pair of those.

While many fans are wondering where AJ Griffin has been, Atlanta Hawks GM Landry Fields opened up about the rookie wall and why they are treating it so seriously.

Griffin has played in 61 games this season, far more than the 19-year old rookie played in his lone season while at Duke.

To hear the entire interview with Landry Fields when he joined John Fricke and Jon Chuckery, click here: