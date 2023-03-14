Open in App
Morristown, NJ
Florham Park's Emma Bradley Finishes First in Saturday's St. Paddy's Day 5K

By TAPinto Staff,

7 days ago

MORRISTOWN, NJ - On Saturday, March 11, 365 runners participated in the Annual St. Paddy’s Day 5K in Morristown. Overall, Andrew Gelston of Morris Plains placed first with a time of 15:33.05. Karl O'Reilly of Tomball Texas placed second and Marco Cardoso of Sayreville came in third.

Dave Martin of Morristown, Joshua Licata of Madison, and Jason Heap of Morristown all cracked the top 10 with Martin placing 8th overall, Licata 9th  and Heap 10th overall.

In the women's category, Emma Bradley of Florham Park placed first with a time of 19:04.54. Bradley placed 11 overall. Taryn Perkins of Morristown and Paris Hughes also of Morristown placed second (13 overall ) and third (15 overall) respectively.

Starting and ending at Ginty Field, this 3.15 mile run looped around Loantaka Brook Reservation. People of all ages came out dressed in green to run.

For a complete list of results from Saturday's run, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBFaX_0lIKc9Ti00

