Open in App
Oxford, MS
See more from this location?
The Grove Report

Keith Carter Shows 'Tough Skin' With Chris Beard Hire at Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7rZm_0lIKc5wo00

The Rebels don't have a long history of men's basketball success, but they show their commitment to remedying that with their latest head coaching hire.

Keith Carter is not opposed to making coaching hires that may receive pushback on social media.

Shortly after his tenure began, Carter called upon Lane Kiffin to lead the Ole Miss Rebels' football program. Kiffin has never been in legal trouble, but his perception around the coaching industry centered on immaturity and rash decisions in his past.

Since he's arrived in Oxford, he's won.

Now, Carter has made what many will perceive as a more controversial hire with the acquirement of Chris Beard as the Rebels' basketball coach. Beard was arrested in December of last year on domestic violence charges, and although those charges were later dropped, the perception around this hire has brought a wave of pushback from fans and media members alike.

That's not something Carter has run from in the past.

I'm not sourced on this in the slightest, but I believe that Carter, an Ole Miss basketball alum, would not have made this hire had he not vetted Beard extensively. There is a lot at stake with a hire such as this, and while this shows the Rebels' commitment to winning in this program, you have to be safe so that your program isn't cratered in the process.

There will be (and has been) pushback on this hire. That's the world of news we live in, but Carter knew that when he made the hire. He pulled the trigger anyway, and now, the pressure is on.

If Beard is successful in this new post, much of this will be forgotten in time. If he's not, Carter will take the brunt of another wave of criticism due to this controversial hire.

Still, this shows just how strongly Ole Miss wants to win in men's basketball. The Rebels have a top-tier basketball facility in the SJB Pavilion, and the commitment of resources to this program means that winning is paramount. Now, the Rebels have a top-tier coach to go with that facility, and time will tell if the gamble pays off .

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oxford, MS newsLocal Oxford, MS
Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding Positioned to Star Early - Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Oxford, MS2 hours ago
WATCH: Ole Miss' Coach Yo Puts Women's Basketball on Notice After Massive Upset Win vs. No. 1 Stanford
Oxford, MS23 hours ago
Ole Miss Transfer Amaree Abram Being Courted by Chris Beard and Other Big Names
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ESPN Names Ole Miss Football's 'Season-Defining' 2023 Game
Oxford, MS23 hours ago
Top 3 Defensive Storylines to Follow in Ole Miss Football Spring Practice
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Jaxson Dart or Spencer Sanders for Ole Miss Football QB? - Locked on Ole Miss Podcast
Oxford, MS1 day ago
SWEET 16 BOUND: Ole Miss Women Upset Stanford, Advance in Big Dance
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Ole Miss Women Continue in NCAA Tournament vs. Stanford
Oxford, MS1 day ago
'They Were So Much Better Than Us This Weekend': Mike Bianco Following Series Loss to No. 6 Vanderbilt
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Ole Miss Baseball Swept at Vanderbilt, Sits Winless in Conference Play
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Ole Miss Plummets in D1Baseball Top 25 After Winless Week
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Angel Baker, Snudda Collins Reflect On Ole Miss' First NCAA Tournament Win Since 2007
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Ole Miss Women Blowout Gonzaga, Win First Tournament Game in 16 Years
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Ole Miss OT Laremy Tunsil Signs Record Contract Extension With Houston Texans
Houston, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy