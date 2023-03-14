Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

Man drives van into front doors of Philadelphia police headquarters while media was on-site

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qCit_0lIKbjwI00
Police units respond on scene. MattGush, Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man drove a minivan into Philadelphia police headquarters early Tuesday morning, just as news crews were on-site gathering information from overnight, according to multiple local reports.

Police arrested the man driving the van and took him inside the building he'd just crashed into, FOX 29 reported. Later, police put the man into the back of a squad car and took him to a hospital.

Another local outlet, NBC10 Philadelphia , said the man made a hard turn in the vehicle, hopped the curb and slammed into the front brass doors of the headquarters. The man was screaming when police took him out of the van, the outlet reported.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. local time.

Reporter Steve Keeley, who witnessed the crash, said the police moved into the building last spring .

"The city spent $252 million on renovations that took three years," he tweeted Tuesday morning. "The longtime home to Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper opened in 1924."

Keeley posted video showing the van being towed away later Tuesday morning.

USA TODAY has reached out to Philadelphia police for comment.

Georgia: Woman crashes SUV into Popeyes after her order was missing biscuits, authorities say

Ohio: 70-year-old man renews driver's license, immediately plows vehicle through Ohio BMV

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia the 757 and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man drives van into front doors of Philadelphia police headquarters while media was on-site

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man wanted for stabbing in Live! Casino parking garage: police
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
North Philadelphia suspect wanted for murder of transgender man
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Man shot about 70 times while standing on front porch of Philadelphia home
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
Woman to stand trial for deaths of state troopers struck on I-95 in March 2022
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
SWAT Standoff: Hatboro Residents Shelter In Place Amid Police Activity
Hatboro, PA6 days ago
Hatboro man in custody, pointed gun at drivers, police say
Hatboro, PA5 days ago
Girl, 9, wakes up to unknown man in her bed, Bucks police say
Bensalem Township, PA6 days ago
Yet Another Major Retailer Closing Big Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
Philadelphia man who killed16-year-old riding bicycle found guilty by jury gets life in prison
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
2 sought after man's body found along Schuylkill River Trail in Montgomery County
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Obituaries for the week of March 13
Oxford, PA7 days ago
Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold at Pennsylvania store
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Berks coroner seeks family of Reading area man
Reading, PA6 days ago
Man accused of killing two people in different Pa. cities within three weeks
Williamsport, PA10 days ago
Special Education Teacher Fired After Complaining About Understaffing In South Jersey: Lawsuit
Bordentown, NJ7 days ago
Man Jailed After Fleeing From Police
Wilmington, DE7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy