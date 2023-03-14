Police units respond on scene. MattGush, Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man drove a minivan into Philadelphia police headquarters early Tuesday morning, just as news crews were on-site gathering information from overnight, according to multiple local reports.

Police arrested the man driving the van and took him inside the building he'd just crashed into, FOX 29 reported. Later, police put the man into the back of a squad car and took him to a hospital.

Another local outlet, NBC10 Philadelphia , said the man made a hard turn in the vehicle, hopped the curb and slammed into the front brass doors of the headquarters. The man was screaming when police took him out of the van, the outlet reported.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. local time.

Reporter Steve Keeley, who witnessed the crash, said the police moved into the building last spring .

"The city spent $252 million on renovations that took three years," he tweeted Tuesday morning. "The longtime home to Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper opened in 1924."

Keeley posted video showing the van being towed away later Tuesday morning.

USA TODAY has reached out to Philadelphia police for comment.

Georgia: Woman crashes SUV into Popeyes after her order was missing biscuits, authorities say

Ohio: 70-year-old man renews driver's license, immediately plows vehicle through Ohio BMV

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757 – and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man drives van into front doors of Philadelphia police headquarters while media was on-site