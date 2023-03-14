Open in App
Monroe County, PA
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley weather update: Region spared worst of snow, but windy conditions due to arrive

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call,

7 days ago

As snowy conditions come across much of northern and eastern Pennsylvania, PennDOT on Tuesday morning updated various speed and vehicle restrictions during the storm.

The state has temporarily reduced speed limits on several interstates to 45 mph. The highways include Interstates 81 and 380.

“PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph,” the department said in a news release. On roadways with 45 mph speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

A Tier 3 vehicle restriction is still in place on Interstate 380 in Monroe County, PennDOT said. Tier 3 restrictions means no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers or loaded enclosed cargo delivery/box trucks with chains or approved traction devices. Other vehicles prohibited are school buses and motorcycles.

You can find out more at 511PA.com .

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service called for windy conditions in the Lehigh Valley, with the potential of “isolated instances” of tree damage and power outages. Snowfall is not expected to amount to much in Lehigh and Northampton counties, but the weather pattern known as a Nor’easter is expected to bring heavy snowfall in the Poconos, northwest New Jersey, upstate New York and New England.

The weather service around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday issued a windy weather advisory for the Valley. Northwest winds between 25 mph and 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph are expected starting 1 p.m. aned extending through midnight.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the weather service said.

Mass transit operator Lanta said that its Carbon Transit service throughout the county was canceled Tuesday due to icy road conditions. More information is at carbontransit.com , Lanta said.

The weather is expected to turn quiet and dry by mid-week, according to the forecast. Milder temperatures are also on tap by Thursday and Friday.

