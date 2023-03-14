iHeartRadio Music Awards: Lenny Kravitz to Host and Perform

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards is gearing up to be another unforgettable night for music. On Tuesday, it was announced that Lenny Kravitz will serve as the host of the ceremony,where he’ll alsoperform.

Additionally, LL Cool J will make a special appearance andLatto will too hit the stage. Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar,Neil Giraldo, Muni Long and Cody Johnson will also be performing, whileColdplay willentertain the crowd from afar with a live performance in Brazil.

Pink will not only be entertaining the audience this year-- she's also the 2023 honoree for the iHeartRadio Icon Award, which celebrates the impact she's made on music with her decades-long career. Last year, the award went to Jennifer Lopez .

Taylor Swift will also be popping up to accept the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, which recognizes her global impact onpop culture. Fellow honorees have includedPharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Alicia Keys.

In January, nominees for this year's show were announced, including nods forSwift, Lizzo , Harry Styles , Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Drake, andBad Bunny.

On Tuesday,iHeartRadio also announced the nominees for two additional awards, Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, listed below.

Songwriter of the Year:

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Justin Tranter

Omer Fedi

The-Dream

Producer of the Year:

Blake Slatkin

Jack Antonoff

Kid Harpoon

Louis Bell

Tyler Johnson

Fans can tune in for the big show March 27 when it airs from the Dolby Theatre inLos Angeles on FOX.

