‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Cheered On By Fans As She Reveals She Can Now Sit In The Car After Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton’s journey continues, and all her fans are cheering her on. The 36-year-old star of TLC’s 1000-lb. Sisters posted a TikTok on Sunday (Mar. 12), days after she revealed new photos of her face following her recent weight loss. As she played Spiffy The Goat’s “Throw It!” Tammy grooved along, threw a few coy glances to the camera, and lip-synced a verse or two. But what got fans out of their seat was that Tammy was sitting in hers: she filmed this TikTok from inside a car, meaning that she’s slimmed down enough to fit inside a vehicle’s seat comfortably.

“SHE UP IN THE FRONT SEAT, Y’ALL. I see you, Ms. Tammy,” wrote one commenter. “Seeing Tammy being able to sit in a car seat is so amazing,” added another. “YES, MA’AM W THE SEATBELT ON,” wrote another, echoing the many positive comments. “I’m so happy to see you in a seat girly.. You look amazing.” “Hey, Tammy!! Looking good, girl! We are, so proud of you.” “Go Tammy! Absolutely love your progress, I’ve watched your whole journey.” “Miss Tammy, you are so beautiful. I have said it since day one and always will!!”

Since debuting in 2020, 1000-lb. Sisters has showcased Tammy and her sister, Amy Slaton-Halterman, as they go about their lives and weight-loss journey. During the season 4 premiere in January, Tammy revealed that she was heading back to rehab after a near-fatal health scare. At one point, her oxygen levels dropped to the point where she was hospitalized and put into a medically-induced coma. “I think me hitting my rock bottom has opened my eyes,” she said in the episode. “I have to get better. This is my last chance. I just don’t understand why God saved me again.”

Tammy also revealed she was at her heaviest weight ever: 717 pounds. In order to undergo surgery to assist with her weight loss, she neTo down to 550. During the Feb. 7 episode, she revealed that she had lost over 180 pounds to get down to 534. “I did that!” she said, per PEOPLE. “I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”