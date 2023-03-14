Obituary: Anna Marie “Ann” Knighton, 76

Anna Marie “Ann” Knighton

Beloved mother and grandmother, Anna Marie “Ann” Knighton, 76, of Ronceverte, passed away after a short illness Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, in Roanoke, VA.

Ann was born September 27, 1946, in Quinwood, WV, the daughter of the late Orval C. and Sylvia M (Guinn) McClung. Ann was preceded in death by husbands, Patrick L. “Pat” Knighton (2022) and David M. Patterson (1991).

Ann retired from Rhema Christian Center after 30 years of meaningful service. She was a proud member of Rhema Christian Center.

Ann is survived by three children, Melissa Patterson, Michael Patterson (Charity), Dale Patterson, and stepdaughter, Kim Behrens (Kurt); grandchildren, Faith Gordon (Aaron), Matthew Patterson, Andrew Patterson, and Reece Patterson; great-grandson, Brantley James Gordon; brother, Jerry McClung.

Ann’s memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 2 p.m., Rhema Christian Center, Lewisburg, WV. Pastor Stewart Farley is officiating. The family will receive guests from 1-2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rhema Christian Center or to the Peyton Hospice House.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

