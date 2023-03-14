Fort Myers Police arrest man for stealing boat from storage yard

Fort Myers Police got a call about a burglary in the 2200 block of Alicia Street on Sunday night.

According to Fort Myers Police, the caller and witness said someone was taking a boat from the storage lot. The witness also observed a male cut the fence to enter and drive over the fence to leave while stealing a boat with twin outboard motors. The caller continued giving updates on where the Chevrolet suspect vehicle fled.

Officers noticed the suspect traveling southbound on Cleveland Avenue towing the boat traveling toward North Fort Myers.

Officers stopped the suspect who was driving a Chevrolet Suburban with Florida Tag #ILKI16 at the intersection of Hancock Bridge Parkway.

Officers identified the driver as Silvestre Romeo Romero and detained him pending the Burglary investigation.

Romero was placed under arrest and transported to the Lee County Jail facing multiple felony charges.