Nottingham, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Local man credits hair for second MD lottery win

By Cameron McMillian,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHy0n_0lIKZ2go00

William Daniels Jr. is a two time Maryland Lottery winner.

He first won $100,000 playing a Ravens scratch off in November 2015.

With that prize money he bought a house. And now, he just won another $50,000 prize on the GoldX scratch off.

You may be wondering what William's secret is?

Well, it's all in the hair apparently!

“I’m going to stick with long hair when I play scratch-offs," he says.

SEE ALSO: Howard County man wins lottery for the fourth time

William added he'll occasionally buy a scratch-off if he has a few bucks in his pocket.

With this latest stack of cash, he plans on paying for his wedding.

The lucky instant ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Perry Hall Boulevard in Nottingham. Who knows, maybe you can still catch some of his lucky streak.

Comments / 0
