Local man credits hair for second MD lottery win

William Daniels Jr. is a two time Maryland Lottery winner.
He first won $100,000 playing a Ravens scratch off in November 2015.
With that prize money he bought a house. And now, he just won another $50,000 prize on the GoldX scratch off.
You may be wondering what William's secret is?
Well, it's all in the hair apparently!
“I’m going to stick with long hair when I play scratch-offs," he says.
William added he'll occasionally buy a scratch-off if he has a few bucks in his pocket.
With this latest stack of cash, he plans on paying for his wedding.
The lucky instant ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Perry Hall Boulevard in Nottingham. Who knows, maybe you can still catch some of his lucky streak.
