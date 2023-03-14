Congresswoman reports Jane Fonda to Capitol Police for call to 'murder' anti-abortionists



R ep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) said Hollywood icon Jane Fonda and The View hosts “need to be held accountable” for suggesting that pro-abortion rights women could use "murder" as a solution to win back control over their bodies.

While appearing on The View on Friday, Fonda, 85, told co-host Joy Behar that in addition to marching and protesting against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , “murder” could be an option for activism. The View’s hosts jumped in and claimed the suggestion was a joke.

Luna has since reported Fonda and The View hosts to the Capitol Police, saying their discussion spawned a death threat.



“Unfortunately, for Ms. Fonda, Capitol Police takes this issue very seriously, as do I and many of my pro-life Republican colleagues,” Luna told Fox News’s Jesse Watters. “So I’m sure they will be investigating and she will be having to answer for her comments.”

Luna added that the death threat was posted as a comment on social media below a video clip of Fonda’s comments on The View.

"The individual that made this comment actually posted it under her video of The View , saying that the only good conservative and Trump supporter was a dead one,” Luna said. “It’s especially alarming being that Republican female members especially, as a whole, seem to be more targeted because a lot of these predators look at us like victims. So, it’s a very dangerous thing for her to have done, and we will be holding her accountable as she should be.”

The congresswoman also slammed The View for going against pro-female ideals.

“They are supposed to pride themselves on being a channel that promotes women viewpoints, right? Yeah, if you are pro-life, they want to essentially promote someone that’s calling for your murder,” Luna said. “For people to go on national news outlets and make these calls of violence simply because they don’t like the fact that we are taking stands to protect life, these people are unhinged. But they need to be held accountable. There should not be a double standard.”

Following growing online pressure, Fonda released a statement addressing her comments made on The View.

"While women’s reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on The View was obviously made in jest," her statement sent to the Washington Examiner said. "My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room — and to anyone watching — that I was using hyperbole to make a point."

The statement added: "Women across the country are facing real threats when it comes to our bodies, and people lose faith in our mission to protect women when others choose to focus on tangential issues and passing jokes instead of the actual problem at hand."

