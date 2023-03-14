Pet zebra put down after it turns on owner and attacks him

A pet zebra in Ohio was shot by authorities after it turned on its owner Sunday and bit his arm.

The attack took place around 5:30 p.m., and when Pickaway County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the residence, they found the owner on the ground in a fenced-in field, according to a report.

The zebra, identified as a large male, acted in an aggressive manner when authorities arrived, and it charged the deputies' cruiser.

One of the responding deputies used the vehicle's sirens to startle the animal briefly, but it quickly returned to charge the deputies and emergency officials, according to the report.

Due to its aggressive nature, the zebra had to be put down.

Officials were not able to determine the exact cause of the zebra's aggression, but they said it might have been trying to protect female zebras in the field.

The owner was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.