Open in App
Pickaway County, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
WashingtonExaminer

Pet zebra put down after it turns on owner and attacks him

By Luke Gentile,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SE2Tj_0lIKYmye00

A pet zebra in Ohio was shot by authorities after it turned on its owner Sunday and bit his arm.

The attack took place around 5:30 p.m., and when Pickaway County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the residence, they found the owner on the ground in a fenced-in field, according to a report.

WATCH: RUSSELL BRAND BLASTS 'PROPAGANDIST NUTCRACKERY' MSNBC

The zebra, identified as a large male, acted in an aggressive manner when authorities arrived, and it charged the deputies' cruiser.

One of the responding deputies used the vehicle's sirens to startle the animal briefly, but it quickly returned to charge the deputies and emergency officials, according to the report.

Due to its aggressive nature, the zebra had to be put down.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Officials were not able to determine the exact cause of the zebra's aggression, but they said it might have been trying to protect female zebras in the field.

The owner was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kidnapped woman escapes driving away with hands bound and face covered: Police
Saint Johnsbury, VT20 days ago
Airport shootout kills two amid attempted heist of over $32 million aboard plane from Florida
Miami, FL11 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Hilarious moment deputies respond to 911 call about vicious dog... only to find tiny puppy barking
Deer Creek, OK10 days ago
Woman dies in fire after boyfriend locks her in storage unit
Murray, UT22 days ago
Alaska man arrested for killing Colorado woman again after judge previously dismissed murder charge for lack of probable cause
Juneau, AK6 days ago
Details of Bryan Kohberger's Jail Life Emerge
Moscow, ID6 days ago
A California man has been arrested in the 1997 shooting death of a teller during a bank robbery
Thousand Oaks, CA6 days ago
Oklahoma man arrested after woman's remains found at lake
Wellston, OK26 days ago
Arrests made in $10M Arizona-to-California recycling fraud case
Mesa, AZ12 days ago
Indiana Police Arrest 40, Recover Over 80 Stolen Cars From Dangerous ‘Spinning Events’
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Amanda Bynes Placed in Psychiatric Care After Walking Outside Without Any Clothes
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Seven, including six from Texas, charged in $111 million scheme to defraud IRS
Austin, TX6 days ago
Border Patrol finds $67,830 of gold in package valued at $125
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy