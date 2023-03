A husband and wife took home more than $100,000 after both hitting jackpots at a casino near Las Vegas .

The couple played $1 hands of Four Card Keno over the weekend at Rampart Casino .

The casino reportedly said the couple was playing side by side at the time.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K,” casino officials said, without identifying the couple.

The casino is located around 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.