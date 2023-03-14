Bakersfield students push to find blood cancer cure

“When the vision is clear, the results will appear. Our generation has to be the last to see blood cancer.”

That’s the first line in a letter written by two Liberty High seniors asking the community to help them fight cancer.

Having lost family members to cancer, Jasmine Tejada and Lizzy Guyton have firsthand experience with the disease.

Now, they’re participating in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Student Visionaries of the Year program.

Their team, Cheer 4 A Cure, is aiming to raise $75,000 by April 14. It’ll go towards families with kids fighting blood cancer.

“I hope it impacts just like everything in general, from the hotels they have to do when they go to the hospitals, to the hospital bills to their treatments, everything," said Lizzy.

They hope those families feel supported, and awareness spreads.

"I think it’s really amazing to be able to have this opportunity to help these kids that have leukemia right now, [especially] helping their families and [our] community will notice that, and it's just like such a good thing to do," said Jasmine.

There are several upcoming events promoting their fundraiser, including a booth at the Vendair Fair at the Bakersfield Municipal Airport on March 19 and the Bakersfield Marathon on March 26.

Lizzy and Jasmine said seeing the donations already coming in is encouraging.

“It’s actually amazing [seeing] how many people are actually donating and knowing it's all for a good cause," said Jasmine.

If you’d like to donate or stay up to date with Cheer 4 A Cure's fundraiser, visit their website or Instagram page .