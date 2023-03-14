Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
Denver7 News KMGH

Xcel Energy, utility leaders face Colorado lawmakers' questions on rising rates

By Jeff Anastasio, Amy Wadas,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fizRY_0lIKVXrg00

Utility company heads on Tuesday faced questions from Colorado lawmakers on the causes behind recent energy bill spikes.

Energy company leaders, including those from Xcel Energy , appeared before the The Joint Select Committee on Rising Utility Rates, a newly formed committee made up of four Democrats and two Republicans to investigate customer complaints of higher utility bills.

For months, energy customers have been sharing stories with Denver7 about sharp increases in their monthly utility bills. Some customers, including Kim Lysobey have seen their bill nearly double over just a few months.

Leaders from energy companies, including Black Hills Energy, Colorado Rural Electric Association and Core Electric Cooperative presented testimony and explained to the committee what’s behind the current pricing trends.

Company leaders faced tough questions regarding accountability to their customers and record profits .

Xcel Energy said the majority of its profits are going to infrastructure investments in Colorado, not company investments.

In regards to high energy bills, the energy companies said customers can set up payment plans to make bill paying easier.

The conversation started to get heated when Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Weld County, brought up concerns about the direction of the meeting, saying she thought the purpose was to strategize new ways to help consumers.

The committee also heard from regulators and consumer advocates over the course of its work.

The committee said it hopes to better understand how the Public Utility Commission sets prices and works to keep rates low and will determine if any regulatory changes are needed.

Local News

Polis announces new measures to help reduce energy costs for Coloradans

Robert Garrison 5:24 PM, Feb 06, 2023

Just this weekend, Denver7 reported on Xcel Energy executives taking home millions of dollars in salaries and bonuses while customers see increases in their bills, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Xcel and other energy companies in Colorado are overseen by the state’s PUC which approves rate hikes. As natural gas prices have hit record highs, Xcel maintained it has not made additional profit off the increased commodity cost of natural gas.

The Joint Select Committee on Rising Utility Rates will meet again on Monday, March 20.

State leaders are seeking the public’s input on how utility price increases have made an impact. Anyone can email their comments and story to the committee at energybills@coleg.gov .

The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Family moving to Colorado suffers injuries, loses belongings after highway crash
Denver, CO1 day ago
Members of Colorado's Asian American community host town hall
Edgewater, CO2 days ago
More heavy snow heading for the Colorado high country
Denver, CO4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A series of storms will bring more snow to the Colorado high country this week
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado child advocates call for reforms after string of murders
Fort Collins, CO3 days ago
Snow totals from Colorado’s March 16, 2023 snowstorm
Denver, CO4 days ago
Colorado Girl Scouts open first-ever 'DreamLab' in Lowry
Denver, CO5 days ago
Texas woman shares her story of abortion access in Colorado
Dallas, TX5 days ago
This Utah City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Salt Lake City, UT6 days ago
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger leaks a 'huge issue' with 'potential to compromise' prosecution, lawyer warns
Moscow, ID24 days ago
Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend after fighting, officials say
Independence, LA13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy