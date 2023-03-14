Open in App
Green Bay, WI
Report: Jets Working to Sign Packers’ Allen Lazard

By Dan Lyons,

7 days ago

New York is in negotiations with one of Aaron Rodgers’s top targets.

The Jets still await Aaron Rodgers ’s official decision on his football future. Even so, the team is nearing a move that should make him more comfortable in his new offense, should he make the move to New York.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , the Jets are “actively working” to sign Packers free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard . The veteran wide receiver is negotiating with another team as well, he says.

Like Rodgers, Lazard previously worked with new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett when he worked in the same role in Green Bay from 2019 to ’21.

Lazard, an undrafted free agent who caught on with Green Bay in 2018, has emerged as a major factor in the Packers’ offense in recent seasons.

He posted a career-best year in 2022, with career highs in receptions (60) and yards (788) and hauled in six touchdowns, after posting a career-best eight in ’21. He is also known as a tremendous blocker for the wide receiver position.

The NFL’s tampering period opened on Monday afternoon. Any deal cannot be officially signed until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the start of the new league year.

