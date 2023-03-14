Open in App
Syracuse, NY
News 8 WROC

Plane goes off taxiway at Syracuse Airport

By Ryan DeanMegan Hatch,

7 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – According to information from the airport, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, a Delta Airbus – Flight DAL 1718 went off the taxiway and onto the grass at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

“A coordinated response is underway to bring passengers back to the terminal building and
ultimately remove the aircraft from the grass,” the release stated.

The incident occurred north of the main runway and airport operations was not impacted.

Beginning around 8:15 a.m. the 61 passengers and their luggage were being brought back to the terminal building.

The flight crew has remained with the aircraft as efforts are underway to remove the aircraft from the grass.

It’s no surprise that most flight issues are in the Northeast where airports are dealing with the nor’easter.

This is shown on FlightAware’s Misery Map.

Due to the inclement weather, several morning flights leaving Syracuse were either delayed or canceled.



Comments / 0

