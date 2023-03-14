Open in App
KFOR

Illusionist David Blaine injured during Las Vegas performance

By Justin Walker,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LmkB_0lIKQu4u00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — “Extreme illusionist” David Blaine was injured during a performance Saturday in Las Vegas, according to a news release.

Blaine, who was performing at the Resorts World Theater, suffered the injury while jumping into a pile of boxes from a height of 80 feet. According to his team, the stunt is the first of the show.

Officer, 3 employees injured during incident at OKC mental health clinic

Blaine, well-known for his mind-bending stunts, can be seen in the video below stepping from the platform and falling, arms flailing, into the boxes.

He can then be heard yelling in pain.

Another angle of Blaine’s stunt shows just how far of a fall it was.

Representatives say Blaine dislocated his right shoulder in the stunt. Orthopedic doctors in the crowd along with the show’s EMS team were able to relocate his shoulder on stage in front of the audience and the performance was able to continue.

Resorts World’s news release says Blaine was “in pain, but in good humor.”

“My Las Vegas residency is filled with many of my favorite acts that I love in magic, and stunts that push me beyond my limits,” Blaine said. “Even though I have trained much of my entire life, there is an implicit danger when you are pushing yourself to make possible what feels impossible.”

OHP: One killed in crash along I-35 in Oklahoma City

Performances are scheduled to continue in April, May, and June.

Blaine has been hurt during stunts before. While preparing for his television show “Beyond Magic,” Blaine tried catching a bullet in his mouth . The trick went awry when the metal cup – which was supposed to help him catch the bullet – slid out of the gum shield he was wearing. The shield then shattered, leaving him with a lacerated throat.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Twin toddlers drown in NW Oklahoma City family swimming pool
Oklahoma City, OK4 days ago
Suspect in OK Amber Alert still on the run, considered “armed and dangerous”
Ada, OK11 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO14 hours ago
Okla. couple allegedly killed man who lived with them and burned his body in a metal box
Mcloud, OK14 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
2 dead, 1 injured in Oklahoma murder-suicide
Colcord, OK13 days ago
Dog who spent most of life in Oklahoma shelter still looking for a family
Oklahoma City, OK6 days ago
Second man arrested as police investigate violent bar assault
Oklahoma City, OK8 days ago
The Strange Case of the Jamison Family Disappearance
Eufaula, OK10 days ago
Oklahoma man arrested after woman's remains found at lake
Wellston, OK26 days ago
Oklahoma City bombing figure's son guilty in Nevada robbery
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago
OHP: One killed in crash along I-35 in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy