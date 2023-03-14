Emily Zirkel

Emily was born to Frieda (nee Knoll) and Carl Zirkel of Maplewood, NJ on May 1, 1941. She graduated in 1959 from Columbia High School. In 1960 she went to work at McCarter and English in Newark eventually becoming a highly regarded secretary to Frank McCarter. Emily thoroughly enjoyed her time at the firm from where she retired in 2005. Emily enjoyed summers at her family’s Manasquan bungalow so much over 45 years that she moved there permanently following her retirement. Emily passed away at home on Saturday, March.10. She spent long days reading on the beach and was especially fond of spending time at the inlet watching the water, boats, and birds pass by. In her early years, she enjoyed skiing and many trips with friends and family. Emily was an avid sports fan and even attended the Olympic Games in Munich and Lake Placid. She thoroughly enjoyed canoe and kayak trips in the Pine Barrens, where her brother owned and ran an adventure business for many years.



Emily’s strong affinity for plants, animals and books was palpable and inspiring to many. She took pleasure in rescuing plants and had an extensive collection that she fostered for many years. Emily’s dogs meant the world to her, and she never gave up a chance to meet or “chat with” a new dog in the neighborhood. Emily thoroughly enjoyed her time volunteering at the Manasquan Library.



Emily is predeceased by her mother, Frieda, father, Carl, and brother, Carl. She is survived by her beloved dog, Abby, and will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her many cousins, neighbors, and friends.



Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday March 15, 2023, at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736 from 10 am to 12 noon, with a prayer service to begin at 11:30 am. Interment will be private at the family plot at Hollywood memorial Park, Union, NJ. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Manasquan Public Library, 55 Broad St. Manasquan NJ 08736. To send condolences to the family please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome. net .