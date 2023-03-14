Open in App
Owego, NY
See more from this location?
News Channel 34

Town of Owego Supervisor on possible outages

By Pat Giblin,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oeL3I_0lIKLbWG00

OWEGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Due to the forecast of snow throughout today, Town of Owego Supervisor Donald Castellucci says that there is a high probability of power outages.

Castellucci is reminding residents to not approach or touch downed wires.

The public can call 800-572-1131 to report outages.

The public is also asked to avoid any unnecessary travel in the Town of Owego.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Work set to resume on Glenwood Avenue
Binghamton, NY2 hours ago
Demolition project to close McKinley Ave beginning today
Endicott, NY1 day ago
Free car seat inspections coming to Broome County
Endicott, NY1 day ago
LG&T Binghamton Tennis Challenger permanently canceled
Binghamton, NY23 hours ago
‘On Your Feet’ at the Forum Tuesday & Wednesday
Binghamton, NY19 hours ago
Black Bears set to face Elmira on the road
Binghamton, NY3 days ago
Another March snowstorm
Binghamton, NY6 days ago
Broome County winter storm preview
Binghamton, NY7 days ago
More schools close for latest winter storm
Elmira, NY7 days ago
Winter Storm Update for City of Binghamton
Binghamton, NY8 days ago
Investigation concluded in fatal Bath motorcycle accident
Bath, NY4 days ago
Closings/cancellations due to storm
Binghamton, NY8 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day festivities around Greater Binghamton
Binghamton, NY3 days ago
Satan Club protest outside Homer Brink
Homer, NY3 days ago
Binghamton Fluorescent closing after 77 years
Binghamton, NY6 days ago
Senator Webb recognizes local women
Binghamton, NY1 hour ago
Twin Tier Most Wanted: Richard Paul Kosinski
Ithaca, NY4 days ago
Saint Patrick’s Day flag raising
Binghamton, NY3 days ago
Broome inmate gets 2-4 years for jail assault
Binghamton, NY21 hours ago
iDistricts Murals Project enters third and final year
Binghamton, NY6 days ago
UHS named among top hospitals in supply chain operations
Binghamton, NY1 hour ago
William Jane cannabis dispensary set to open in Ithaca
Ithaca, NY5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy