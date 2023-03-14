Town of Owego Supervisor on possible outages

OWEGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Due to the forecast of snow throughout today, Town of Owego Supervisor Donald Castellucci says that there is a high probability of power outages.

Castellucci is reminding residents to not approach or touch downed wires.

The public can call 800-572-1131 to report outages.

The public is also asked to avoid any unnecessary travel in the Town of Owego.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.