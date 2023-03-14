Devin McCourty thanks New England on dozens of billboards

Devin McCourty is thanking New England, and he's going big to do it.

McCourty, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, purchased space on 37 billboards throughout the greater Boston area to share a message for Patriots fans and the New England region.

The billboards read:

THANK YOU NE!

You helped a young kid become a man, father, husband and a 3X CHAMP!

Devin McCourty

McCourty spent his entire 13-year career with the Patriots, helping them win three Super Bowls. He made two Pro Bowls, started 205 games, and ranks third in franchise history with 35 interceptions, one behind both Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn.