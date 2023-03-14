Open in App
WEEI Sports Radio

Devin McCourty thanks New England on dozens of billboards

By Scott Mc Laughlin,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kCPW_0lIKKRtL00

Devin McCourty is thanking New England, and he's going big to do it.

McCourty, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, purchased space on 37 billboards throughout the greater Boston area to share a message for Patriots fans and the New England region.

The billboards read:

THANK YOU NE!

You helped a young kid become a man, father, husband and a 3X CHAMP!

Devin McCourty

McCourty spent his entire 13-year career with the Patriots, helping them win three Super Bowls. He made two Pro Bowls, started 205 games, and ranks third in franchise history with 35 interceptions, one behind both Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Seeing through all of this Patriots and Lamar Jackson 'chatter'
Foxborough, MA47 minutes ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Amanda Bynes Placed in Psychiatric Care After Walking Outside Without Any Clothes
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO12 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Patriots trade down…then trade up for trench help post-free agency Mock Draft 3.0
Foxborough, MA5 hours ago
Frustrated Kyle Larson Doesn’t Sugarcoat Remarks About Atlanta Cup Series Race and NASCAR Isn’t Going to Like It
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
There is a buzz in the Red Sox' clubhouse after watching Masa Yoshida
Boston, MA54 minutes ago
Red Sox outfielders Masataka Yoshida, Alex Verdugo starred in thrilling Japan-Mexico WBC semifinal
Boston, MA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy