‘Wall That Heals’ coming to SLO county this week

Visitors can pay tribute to Vietnam War veterans with replica memorial

– San Luis Obispo County will have the opportunity to pay respects to fallen soldiers and learn about the history of the Vietnam War through The Wall That Heals and Mobile Education Center. The official ¾ scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, measuring 375 feet, will be on display at the Madonna Meadows from Wednesday to Sunday this week.

The trailer carrying the wall and the mobile education center will arrive at Mission San Miguel on Tuesday, where it will meet up with an escort of 300-400 motorcycle riders, vehicles, and first responders. The escort will travel south along Highway 101, where members of the communities of Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, and Santa Margarita will pay their respects from overpasses along the route.

An opening ceremony will take place on March 16 at 10 a.m., featuring a combined color guard of veteran organizations from around the county and a few words from the County of San Luis Obispo’s Veterans Services Officer, Morgan Boyd, and President of the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum and Vietnam Veteran Bart Topham. The ceremony will be followed by a ceremonial wreath laying.

The event will officially open to the public at midnight Wednesday night and will be on display 24 hours a day until closing at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The event is free to attend and accommodates all ages.

Visitors will experience the chevron-shaped wall rising above them as they walk towards the 7.5 ft high apex and can perform rubbings of individual service members’ names on The Wall.

Accompanying The Wall exhibit, the mobile Education Center presents various displays sharing the history of the Vietnam War and photo tributes to Californian and San Luis Obispo County veterans designed to put American experiences in Vietnam into a

historical and cultural context. This includes:

● Hometown Heroes – digital photo display honoring service members whose names are on The Wall from San Luis Obispo County, Monterey County, and Santa Barbara County.

● In Memory Honor Roll – digital photo tribute to Vietnam veterans who returned home from war and have since died.

● Video displays sharing the history and impact of The Wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in in Washington, D.C..

● A map of Vietnam and a chronological overview of the Vietnam War.

This educational event and all associated activities will occur rain or shine.

Visitors will be able to perform rubbings of individual service members’ names on The Wall. The mobile Education Center will also be presenting various displays sharing the history of the Vietnam War and photo tributes to Californian and San Luis Obispo County veterans.

The event is presented by the County of San Luis Obispo Veterans Services Office and the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum, in partnership with The Madonna Inn and Legacy Village, with support from many community sponsors and in-kind contributors. For more information, visit https://vetmuseum.org/the-wall-that-heals/ or call the County of San Luis Obispo Veterans Services Office at (805) 781-5766 or email vs-twthinfo@co.slo.ca.us.