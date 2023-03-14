Jennifer Hudson Calls Common The ‘Brightest Light’ In Birthday Tribute Amidst Dating Rumors

Jennifer Hudson, 41, had a sweet message for her rumored new boyfriend Common on his 51st birthday on March 13. The EGOT winner took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Common, and in the caption she wrote out a sweet tribute to the rapper. “Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today !” Jennifer wrote. Common responded to Jennifer by reposting her tribute on his Instagram Stories and thanked her for the kind message.

Jennifer’s birthday tribute to Common has further fueled the rumors that they are allegedly dating. It was Radar Online who first reported that they were dating in August 2022, the same month that Common was spotted putting his arm around Jennifer at a back-to-school event for youth in Chicago. The following month, they were pictured grabbing a bite in Philadelphia. Then, the two further propelled the romance rumors in November, when the Jennifer Hudson Show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show. Jennifer was spotted looking at the paparazzi through the musician’s Range Rover, as Common drove away from her set.

Jennifer Hudson and Common (Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Jennifer has not confirmed that she’s dating Common. But she did open up about the romance rumors regarding her Breathe costar in an interview with ET in Sept. 2022. “People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” the American Idol alum said. “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

Common previously dated Tiffany Haddish, 43, from mid 2020 to late 2021. The former couple started dating during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the time, Tiffany described her romance with Common as “the best relationship I’ve ever been in.” The Girls Trip actress confirmed the stars broke up in Nov. 2021, saying in an interview that she and Common “weren’t feeding the relationship.”