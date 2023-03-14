Snowstorm in North Jersey: Here's who actually got snow accumulation

Snow fell over much of North Jersey Tuesday as part of a nor'easter that prompted Gov. Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency in five counties.

With snow in the forecast for most of the day, some school districts announced closings, delayed openings and early dismissals Tuesday, and all state offices are set to open two hours later than normal.

The bad weather began Monday night with rainfall that caused road hazards and prompted state officials to urge caution, with state transportation commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti saying it was going to be a "messy night." As a result, Murphy declared a state of emergency for Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties.

As Tuesday wears on, the northwesternmost parts of New Jersey could see multiple inches of snow, whereas the eastern half could be spared with only flurries.

Here's what you need to know:

How much snow fell in North Jersey?

Snow continues to fall in North Jersey but only areas of higher elevations have seen any significant accumulation.

Bob Ziff of the North Jersey Weather Observers reports the following, as of 5 p.m.:

High Point - 9.3 inches

Highland Lakes - 8.0 inches

Sparta - 5.5 inches

Wantage - 4 inches

Butler - 2.5 inches

Ramsey - 1.1 inches

New Providence - trace

Wayne - trace

Meanwhile, on this date in 2017, Wantage saw 20 inches of snow, Ziff stated.

Newark Liberty Airport delays

The bad weather has led to a frustrating Tuesday morning for travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport. So far, there have been 224 delays and 146 cancellations as of 4 p.m., according to FlightAware.

At LaGuardia, there have been 378 delays and 282 cancellations, as of 4 p.m., while JFK has had 234 delays and 24 cancellations.

School closures, delayed openings, early dismissals:

Schools closed on Tuesday:

High Point

Hopatcong

Jefferson

Lakeland

Ringwood

Vernon

Villa Walsh

West Milford

Many schools, primarily in Morris County, also scheduled delayed openings for the day.

How long will it snow today

Eric Hoeflich, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said snow expected to fall for much of the morning, before tapering off in the late afternoon or early evening. Sussex County could see between 2 and 4 inches, while Morris and Warren should get somewhere between 1 and 3 inches.

For the rest of the state, Hoeflich said, wind gusts are a concern. Some gusts could be as high as 50 mph later Tuesday afternoon.

Check back for more on this developing story.

