Who is the mayor of Flagstaff? What to know about Becky Daggett

Becky Daggett was elected as Flagstaff's mayor in 2022 and is up for reelection in 2026.

Daggett previously served as a Flagstaff City Council member before being selected as vice mayor in 2020. She resigned from that position in April 2022 to run for mayor after some constituents and fellow City Council members expressed unhappiness with the current administration and encouraged her to enter the race, Daggett told The Arizona Republic ahead of the election.

Flagstaff operates under a council-manager form of government wherein an elected City Council, including the mayor, develops policy positions and then directs the city manager to carry out their decisions. The mayor has a single vote that carries the same weight as the rest of the council.

Daggett has long listed affordable housing and climate action as two of her biggest priorities for the city.

"Rental, homeowner — everything, it's out of control and it's unsustainable for the community," she said. "It could very much alter the face of our community if we aren't proactive in actually doing something about it."

Leading up to her election, she outlined her plan to address these issues in Flagstaff, including implementing the strategies outlined in the 10-year housing plan passed by the City Council.

Daggett ultimately earned 60% of votes cast on Election Day, beating out incumbent Paul Deasy.

Daggett is a longtime resident of Flagstaff, graduating from Northern Arizona University with degrees in public relations and sustainable community development. Before running for office, she worked as the business retention and executive manager for the city in addition to serving as the executive director of two arts organizations.

