Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
Law & Crime

Gamer allegedly drove to Texas to kidnap 13-year-old girl, locked her up in a North Carolina shed, and raped her after months of grooming

By Matt Naham,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fpybf_0lIKJh1s00

The property where the victim was found (L), pictured via 11 Alive screengrab, (R) Jorge Camacho pictured in a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office mugshot

A 34-year-old man groomed a 13-year-old girl online, drove all the way to the Dallas, Texas area, kidnapped the victim, raped her, and brought her to a North Carolina property where he locked her in a shed, authorities say.

Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho faces multiple felony charges in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning, but authorities noted additional charges are pending. Though the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office did not specify what those charges might be or where they might be filed, the FBI was involved in the investigation and the alleged crimes did cross state lines — raising the distinct possibility that a federal case is also in the offing.

Related Coverage:

    Investigators in North Carolina said that the FBI contacted them last Friday in reference to the case.

    “On Friday, March 10th at approximately 6:00 pm, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a Special Agent with the Texas FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force in reference to a missing 13-year-old female. Dallas Police Department was investigating a missing juvenile and with the FBI’s assistance, they were able to discover that the juvenile had been communicating with an adult male through a social media chat platform,” the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said. “The content of the chat was consistent with grooming and enticement.”

    More Law&Crime coverage: Florida man accused of raping 15-year-old girl he met playing ‘Fortnite’

    It’s alleged that Camacho was caught on video outside the victim’s home in a car registered to the Lexington, N.C., property where he allegedly locked the victim in a shed.

    “The registered owner and adult male, identified in the investigation was found to be a resident of Davidson County. Investigators with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Agents from the FBI Greensboro Field Office located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the registered owner leaving the registered address,” authorities said. “During the traffic stop, it was determined that the juvenile was locked in an outbuilding on the property at 10438 Linwood Southmont Rd., Lexington NC.”

    With Camacho’s arrest, deputies were able to rescue the girl. They said she didn’t appear to be physically injured, but the victim was taken to a North Carolina hospital to be evaluated before being returned safely to her home in Texas.

    The defendant, authorities said, was interviewed. Investigators did not specify what took place during that interview, but multiple sex crime charges soon followed.

    Sign up for the Law&Crime Daily Newsletter for more breaking news and updates

    At this time, Camacho is charged with abducting a child, felonious restraint, human trafficking, two counts of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, two counts of statutory sex offense against a child under the age 15, and indecent liberties. All of those are felony offenses.

    WFAA reportedly interviewed the girl’s mother and discovered that the victim and suspect communicated for months online while playing a video game and chatting on Discord.

    Records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Camacho was held on a $1.25 million bond in Davidson County. The suspect was booked at 1:21 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.

    The post Gamer allegedly drove to Texas to kidnap 13-year-old girl, locked her up in a North Carolina shed, and raped her after months of grooming first appeared on Law & Crime .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 0
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
    Sweet 6 Year Old Texas Girl’s Brutal Death Gets Justice This Week
    Dallas, TX13 days ago
    Texas teen rescued from suspected trafficker's NC shed may have met him through video game
    Lexington, NC5 days ago
    Most Popular newsMost Popular
    Florida woman charged after boyfriend dies in suitcase
    Winter Park, FL7 days ago
    Florida man shot girlfriend, burned corpse and scattered remains through 2,700-acre 'Compound,' cops allege
    Palm Bay, FL6 days ago
    Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
    Orlando, FL26 days ago
    Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
    Quincy, IL3 days ago
    Police searching for Texas robber who body slammed woman, causing severe spinal injury
    Houston, TX6 days ago
    Police officer sues sheriff’s deputy over attack by K-9 named Thor during suspect chase
    Champlin, MN3 days ago
    ‘Dangerous’ motorcycle gang chapter president sent to prison for the next century after dispute over fake tats ends with ally’s shootout death
    North Vernon, IN4 days ago
    Fugitive slashed 75-year-old Boston man’s throat, then ate his food and slept on his couch: DA
    Boston, MA5 days ago
    Florida teacher ‘entered into a romantic relationship’ with a student: Deputies
    Riverview, FL8 days ago
    Missing 13-year-old Missouri boy last seen riding skateboard found dead after more than a month of searching
    Gladstone, MO5 days ago
    Deaths of 3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were gang-related: Police
    Detroit, MI2 days ago
    No sign of foul play when infant boy suddenly died month after surviving kidnapping: Authorities
    Columbus, OH9 days ago
    Courtroom shouts ‘Yes, you did!’ as ‘piece of s—‘ scion of oil barons insists he didn’t smother 2-year-old boy with pillow
    Wichita Falls, TX6 days ago
    Amanda Bynes Placed in Psychiatric Care After Walking Outside Without Any Clothes
    Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
    DNA leads to couple's arrest over 30 years after newborn girl's death
    Picayune, MS8 days ago
    3-Year-Old Girl Shoots, Kills 4-Year-Old Sister
    Houston, TX7 days ago
    ‘This is crazy’: 5 people dead in suspected murder-suicide in Miami, Florida
    Miami, FL7 days ago
    Family of missing Black man found dead believe he was lynched and dismembered, call on DOJ to investigate
    Laurel, MS5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy