Taylor Swift fans have booked up metro Phoenix hotels. See how much rooms are going for

It appears the Swifties will have this big wide city all to themselves.

Hotel rooms near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, are scarce for the first two nights of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18.

Vacancies are harder to come by for the first night of the tour on Friday, but there's more availability on Saturday. Still, prices are higher than usual because of demand, recalling Super Bowl 2023 in February .

Here's the current price and availability outlook for hotels near State Farm Stadium on the opening nights of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Marriott hotels near State Farm Stadium

March 17: Three Marriott hotels near State Farm Stadium, including the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel and Spa, are sold out. The chain's only hotel with vacancy near the stadium is TownePlace Suites Phoenix Glendale Sports & Entertainment District, currently advertising $978 a night.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Phoenix West/Tolleson, about 5 miles from the stadium, has rooms for $594 per night.

March 18: The Residence Inn Phoenix Glendale Sports & Entertainment District has the lowest rates of the chain's hotels Saturday night at $639. Rooms are also available at the adjacent TownePlace Suites ($664) and Aloft Glendale at Westgate ($759). The Renaissance Phoenix Glendale had one king-bed guest room available Monday afternoon for $899 per night.

Hilton hotels near State Farm Stadium

March 17: Two of Hilton's three hotels in the Westgate Entertainment District are sold out. The other, Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Glendale-Westgate, is charging $1,293 per night.

March 18: All three of Hilton's hotels in Westgate are sold out. Its closest vacancy to the stadium is Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Avondale, at $575 per night.

Choice Hotels near State Farm Stadium

March 17: The Comfort Suites Glendale State Farm Stadium Area has one-king bed and two-queen bed suites available starting at $499 and $509 per night, respectively. The hotel's website reported that 98% of its rooms are booked.

March 18: Comfort Suites Glendale only had one-king rooms available for the second of Taylor Swift's two Glendale concerts, priced at $499 per night. The hotel's website reported that 93% of its rooms are booked.

IHG Hotels and Resorts near State Farm Stadium

March 17: All three IHG hotels in Glendale's sports and entertainment district — a Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Suites and Staybridge Suites — are sold out. The closest vacancy to the stadium is the Holiday Inn and Suites Goodyear-West Phoenix Area, about 10 miles away, with room rates starting at $493 per night.

March 18: IHG's closest hotels to the stadium were also sold out for Taylor Swift's second night. The Holiday Inn in Goodyear remained the closest vacancy to the stadium, at $389 per night.

Reach the reporter at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @salerno_phx .

