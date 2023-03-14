Open in App
Glendale, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Taylor Swift fans have booked up metro Phoenix hotels. See how much rooms are going for

By Michael Salerno, Arizona Republic,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBLPa_0lIKJfGQ00

It appears the Swifties will have this big wide city all to themselves.

Hotel rooms near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, are scarce for the first two nights of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18.

Vacancies are harder to come by for the first night of the tour on Friday, but there's more availability on Saturday. Still, prices are higher than usual because of demand, recalling Super Bowl 2023 in February .

Here's the current price and availability outlook for hotels near State Farm Stadium on the opening nights of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Glendale (Taylor's Version): Glendale reveals new name in honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kickoff

Marriott hotels near State Farm Stadium

March 17: Three Marriott hotels near State Farm Stadium, including the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel and Spa, are sold out. The chain's only hotel with vacancy near the stadium is TownePlace Suites Phoenix Glendale Sports & Entertainment District, currently advertising $978 a night.

For subscribers: Why Taylor Swift launching her tour at State Farm Stadium is a big deal for Glendale, AZ

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Phoenix West/Tolleson, about 5 miles from the stadium, has rooms for $594 per night.

March 18: The Residence Inn Phoenix Glendale Sports & Entertainment District has the lowest rates of the chain's hotels Saturday night at $639. Rooms are also available at the adjacent TownePlace Suites ($664) and Aloft Glendale at Westgate ($759). The Renaissance Phoenix Glendale had one king-bed guest room available Monday afternoon for $899 per night.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: Ultimate fan guide to her State Farm Stadium concerts near Phoenix

Hilton hotels near State Farm Stadium

March 17: Two of Hilton's three hotels in the Westgate Entertainment District are sold out. The other, Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Glendale-Westgate, is charging $1,293 per night.

March 18: All three of Hilton's hotels in Westgate are sold out. Its closest vacancy to the stadium is Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Avondale, at $575 per night.

Choice Hotels near State Farm Stadium

March 17: The Comfort Suites Glendale State Farm Stadium Area has one-king bed and two-queen bed suites available starting at $499 and $509 per night, respectively. The hotel's website reported that 98% of its rooms are booked.

March 18: Comfort Suites Glendale only had one-king rooms available for the second of Taylor Swift's two Glendale concerts, priced at $499 per night. The hotel's website reported that 93% of its rooms are booked.

Exclusive: Biggest hotel openings and renos in Arizona in 2023

IHG Hotels and Resorts near State Farm Stadium

March 17: All three IHG hotels in Glendale's sports and entertainment district — a Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Suites and Staybridge Suites — are sold out. The closest vacancy to the stadium is the Holiday Inn and Suites Goodyear-West Phoenix Area, about 10 miles away, with room rates starting at $493 per night.

March 18: IHG's closest hotels to the stadium were also sold out for Taylor Swift's second night. The Holiday Inn in Goodyear remained the closest vacancy to the stadium, at $389 per night.

More: These Arizona hotels are among the best in the US in 2023, per the latest rankings

Reach the reporter at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @salerno_phx .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Taylor Swift fans have booked up metro Phoenix hotels. See how much rooms are going for

