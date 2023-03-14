‘Summer House’: Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Deny DeuxMoi Cheating Rumor – ‘I Thought the Timing Was Very Convenient’

In light of the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal, new rumors that Kyle Cooke from Summer House cheated on wife Amanda Batula surfaced on the gossip site DeuxMoi, putting the couple on the defense .

In typical cryptic form, the gossip submission subject line was “The Traitor.” Cooke recently starred in Peacock’s series The Traitors . “As we all witness the fallout from the mess that is Scandoval, a Bravo couple on the opposite coast will soon find themselves in a very similar mess. He will be exposed for another ‘mistake.’ Will she be able to forgive and forget this one?”

Amanda from ‘Summer House’ thought the DeuxMoi rumor about Kyle was ‘convenient’

Batula was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and Cooke was in the audience. Host Andy Cohen said that a viewer tweeted, “What’s your response to the DeuxMoi blind item that Kyle cheated again last summer?” he asked. “Was it about Kyle?”

“Well it clearly is about Kyle,” Batula replied. “I’m the only wife on the show and call him Cookie Monster. I laughed at it and I thought the timing was very convenient that it came out given what was going on at the time on the show.”

Cohen asked what was going on in the show. “The Loverboy work stuff,” Batula replied.

Kyle said the ‘Summer House’ tea was 8 months old?

Meanwhile, Cooke sat in the audience looking uncomfortable. But added, “There wasn’t a night not accounted for,” he said. “And it’s like, you sleep on that tea for eight months and then you send it into DeuxMoi? Come on.”

Cohen thought the remark about “sleeping on that tea” was funny. And Batula added, “I live with him.”

Earlier in the broadcast, Cohen asked Batula and Cooke for their thoughts on the Vanderpump Rules drama, especially since the couple are friends with both Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. News broke last weekend that Sandoval was having a several-month-long affair with Raquel Leviss, which shocked the Bravo universe. Both Batula and Cooke expressed their sadness and support for Madix without specifically admonishing or dragging Sandoval.

When did Kyle Cooke cheat on Amanda Batula?

The DeuxMoi “tea” isn’t that far-fetched since Cooke has cheated on Batula in the past. Lindsay Hubbard shared that Cooke cheated on Batula on Summer House Season 3 and he admitted to the infidelity. At the time, Cooke and Batula were not married but had gotten engaged.

“A year ago, I was on a guys’ trip, I blacked out, and I woke up with a girl in my bed,” Cooke said in a season 3 episode (via Bravo’s The Daily Dish ). “I’ve never felt worse in my entire life.”

Later Cooke added more context to the instance on WWHL . He said he was partying near the Hamptons and “woke up completely wasted.” And recalled, “To be honest, I had no idea if she knew who I was.”

Batula, who appeared alongside Cooke on that WWHL episode addressed the cheating. “I mean, it happened already. I don’t think it matters if I know who it is or not,” she said. “I have the ring, I know that he loves me, the world has changed now that he’s serious about me, and I think that’s all that matters.”