Texarkana, TX
KTAL News

Texarkana Police search for storage, catalytic converter theft suspect

By Donald Britton,

7 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The Texarkana Texas Police need help finding a man they say committed multiple thefts and other crimes in the area.

Over the last few weeks, police say a man allegedly broke into several storage room units on both sides of Texarkana. They believe the same man also stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuzQW_0lIKHqel00

“We had some video from the storage facility, so we knew what vehicle we were looking for, so just going back, and backtracking from there detectives, we were able to locate that vehicle when it had pulled into a convenience store, looked at the video there and was able to get the pictures of the suspect,” Texarkana Texas Police Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn said.

Vaughn said the department wants to put a stop to these crimes. If you recognize him or the vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

