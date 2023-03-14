Opinion: California needs places to store all of this storm water we are wasting

Re “ California braces for flooding, snowmelt from a warm atmospheric river set to slam state ” (March 7): It is distressing to read that vast amounts of water are being released from reservoirs to make way for water from the storms expected this weekend.
We all know that in a few years’ time we’ll be back in a real drought situation.
The spokesperson for a water consultancy company put it diplomatically: “There’s the things that are outside of our control, and then the things that haven’t been built.”
I’ll put it more bluntly: We urgently need more reservoir capacity.
Judith Leggett
Escondido
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
