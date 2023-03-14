Open in App
California State
Opinion: California needs places to store all of this storm water we are wasting

By U-T Letters,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFtKB_0lIKHmN500



Re “ California braces for flooding, snowmelt from a warm atmospheric river set to slam state ” (March 7): It is distressing to read that vast amounts of water are being released from reservoirs to make way for water from the storms expected this weekend.

We all know that in a few years’ time we’ll be back in a real drought situation.

The spokesperson for a water consultancy company put it diplomatically: “There’s the things that are outside of our control, and then the things that haven’t been built.”

I’ll put it more bluntly: We urgently need more reservoir capacity.

Judith Leggett

Escondido

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

