Holyoke, MA
WWLP

PVTA bus, truck stuck in snow on Route 202 in Holyoke

By Nick DeGray,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTPb2_0lIKH4oU00

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A PVTA bus and a truck could be seen off the road on Route 202 in Holyoke Tuesday morning.

REPORT: Snow totals across western Massachusetts Tuesday

The incident occurred near the intersection of Route 202 and Apremont Highway on the town line of Westfield and Holyoke. Our 22News crew could see a truck off the road near the tree line and a bus also stuck off the roadway.

Holyoke police are in the area redirecting traffic. Waze is reporting light traffic in the area as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

