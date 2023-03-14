Everman teen shot while playing basketball, said to be in critical condition

An Everman teenager is in the hospital with a wound from Monday night's shooting at Johnson Park on Everman Parkway.

Police were told two boys were playing basketball when one shot the other and then got away. Police are still looking for him.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in what was reported to be critical condition. No arrests have been announced.

