Denver weather: Sunny skies and warm temps, chance of snow later in the week

Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies with a high near 87. There is a 30% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected to hit Denver Tuesday, and through Wednesday, with chances of snow coming later in the week.

Expect partly sunny skies with a high reaching 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Tuesday night, cloudy conditions are in the forecast, with a low bottoming out at 40 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies, with a high reaching 73 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 70% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy skies are in the forecast with a high of 39 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 41 degrees.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions, with a high of 42 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high near 48 degrees.