As Shasta picks a county counsel, 3 issues need answers: ARPA money, voting machines, 2nd Amendment

Shasta County didn't have to look far to find its next counsel.

By a 5-0 vote, supervisors picked Assistant County Counsel James Ross to succeed Rubin Cruse Jr., the longtime county counsel who in January announced his retirement.

Supervisors will consider appointing Ross to the position at their March 28 meeting.

When Ross moves into his new role later this month, he could be shepherding the Board of Supervisors through their decisions on a Second Amendment resolution that Board Chair Patrick Jones is spearheading, whether to replace voting machines with hand-counting, and whether the county can use federal COVID-19 relief aid to expand the jail.

Last Friday, supervisors in a special closed-door meeting interviewed county counsel candidates and came out of the meeting announcing they selected Ross.

Supervisor Patrick Jones, who is chairman of the board, said Ross stood out as the most experienced of the three individuals interviewed.

“He (knows) Shasta County extremely well and wants to stay and has a passion for Shasta County. And he has a history, knowledge and he is a good litigator, so no question from the applicants he was clearly the superior person,” Jones said.

Supervisor Mary Rickert, who is often at odds with Jones on board decisions, also is pleased that Ross is ascending to county counsel.

“He has a long history of serving Shasta County,” Rickert said. “He is a true advocate for Shasta County and represents us very well in Sacramento.”

Ross has been assistant county counsel for over 10 years.

Cruse’s last day will be April 21. He has served as county counsel for more than 12 years and has worked for the counsel’s office for nearly 25 years.

He plans to return to private practice after he leaves the county and will work with a Bay Area firm providing legal representation to public agencies and nonprofits in California.

Shasta County and Second Amendment resolution

Will Cruse still be county counsel when supervisors revisit a Second Amendment resolution that came to the board on Feb. 21?

The fate of the resolution is in limbo after Supervisor Kevin Crye chose to abstain because he wanted to seek personal legal advice and asked for more time to decide how he will vote. That created a 2-2 deadlock, with Jones and Supervisor Chris Kelstrom voting for the resolution and Rickert and Supervisor Tim Garman voting no.

Supervisors at the Feb. 21 meeting voted 3-2 to revisit the resolution at Tuesday’s meeting. But the item is not on the agenda.

“I asked at a subsequent meeting that it would be pushed out to have CRPA (California Rifle & Pistol Association) review it again and I didn’t want to put any time restraints on it,” Jones said.

Jones wants the CRPA to look over the red-line edited version Cruse brought to supervisors. Jones and Kelstrom want to pass a Second Amendment resolution that in large part keeps the wording brought by the CRPA, not Cruse's heavily edited version.

Cruse has said supervisors don’t have the authority to determine what is constitutional, and what the CRPA submitted would put the county in legal jeopardy.

Jones wants to see if the CRPA, after reviewing Cruse’s changes, can find some middle ground, or maybe the group will come back with a new resolution after its review.

“I do believe it will come back fairly soon and I am hopeful it will pass,” Jones said.

Voting machines and hand-counting ballots in Shasta County

Crye, Jones and Kelstrom to this point have ignored Cruse’s advice to contract for another state-certified voting system to replace Dominion Voting System while the county works on a new hand-counting system. This would guarantee a system in place for next March’s primary.

Not having a state-certified voting system in place would disenfranchise local voters and could open the county to lawsuits before the next election.

The three supervisors in late January voted to terminate Shasta County’s contact with the Dominion.

Then they doubled down on that decision at the supervisors’ last meeting, on Feb. 28, and voted to work with local and state election officials on a new hand-counting system, rather than contract with either of the two other state-certified machine voting system, Hart InterCivic or ES&S.

Supervisors expect to revisit this issue later this month or in early April.

ARPA funds and Shasta County Jail

The Jones-led majority wants to expand the county's current jail downtown.

But whether a portion of the money to build the expansion will come from $25 million in American Recovery Plan Act money the county is receiving toward construction of a jail is still not certain.

Last May, when supervisors voted unanimously to allocate $25 million in ARPA money toward the construction of a jail, Cruse told them that ARPA money could be used for the jail if ancillary components within the jail, like mental health services and job placement programs, were included in the facility.

Aside from 256 more beds, it’s not clear at this point what other features the expansion will include.