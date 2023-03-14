Open in App
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Teen injured in Tampa shooting

By Tony Marrero,

7 days ago
A 17-year-old boy was wounded early Tuesday in a shooting in Tampa's Temple Crest neighborhood, police said. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

A 17-year-old boy was injured Tuesday in a shooting in Tampa’s Temple Crest neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. to a report of shots fired on the 8700 block of Del Rey Court and found a boy who had been shot, according to the Tampa Police Department. The teen was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

The shooting remained under investigation Tuesday. No arrests have been made and no other details have been released.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call 813-231-6130, share a tip using the Tampa PD mobile app or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-873-8477 or going to www.crimestopperstb.com.

