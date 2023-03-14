Open in App
Arkansas State
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

‘Bathroom bill’ passes through Arkansas Senate

By Samantha Boyd,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQRDX_0lIKDHLW00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A bill making its way through Arkansas legislature could require schools to designate bathrooms based on birth-assigned gender.

House Bill 1156 would make restrooms, changing rooms, and overnight rooms on trips exclusively male or female.

Rep. Mary Bentley filed the bill a few months ago and said it was to avoid issues like bullying, harassment, or sexual assault.

On the Senate floor Monday, Sen. Clarke Tucker said it does anything but that for students who are transgender.

Proposed Arkansas bill would strip private school state championships

“Kids who are trans and have to use special bathrooms – they dehydrate themselves and get urinary tract infections so that they can avoid having to use the bathroom,” Tucker said.

Bentley said the bill would apply to public and charter schools that serve Pre-Kindergarten through 12 th grade students.

She said superintendents, principals and teachers would be held accountable and if they do not comply, they would face a $1,000 fine.

The ACLU of Arkansas released a statement Monday following the bill passing in the senate.
It said,

“HB1156 is part of an ongoing and coordinated national attack targeting trans youth. This discriminatory bill is not only unconstitutional, but it also puts trans youth in harm’s way and creates a hostile environment that could lead to bullying, harassment, and exclusion. Instead of listening to the experts, the medical community, and the affected youth and their families, the legislature is taking its lead from anti-LGBTQ outsiders. It’s past time for our elected officials to start listening to the people they represent, especially those most affected by their actions. We stand with trans youth and will continue to fight for the rights and dignity of all Arkansans.”

– Holly Dickson, executive director of ACLU of Arkansas

An amendment now must pass back on the House side before the bill can go to Governor Sarah Sanders for signature. Bentley said the amendment is a technical change and does not alter any significant contents of the bill.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
New law allows anti-abortion monument at Arkansas Capitol
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Documentary sheds light on lack of renters’ rights in Arkansas
Fayetteville, AR13 hours ago
What Arkansas Gardeners Need to Know This Spring
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arkansas sees some of the biggest rent increases in the country, according to study
Little Rock, AR15 hours ago
Biden to declare two new national monuments in Nevada, Texas
Nevada, TX6 hours ago
Search continues for missing Kansas City father, son kayaking in Arkansas
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Arkansas Supreme Court reverses decision, dismisses Fort Smith recycling lawsuit
Fort Smith, AR3 days ago
Arkansas bill would prevent cities from disallowing pet stores from buying from kennels, breeders
Fayetteville, AR4 days ago
The Cemetery Act passes through Arkansas House Committee, would penalize perpetual cemetery owners for poor upkeep
Hensley, AR6 days ago
First steps begin for regional airport in Northeast Arkansas
Wynne, AR4 days ago
Sanders, Boozman, Cotton, Womack applaud selection of Fort Smith for F-35 fighter planes
Fort Smith, AR5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy