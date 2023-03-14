Atlanta Falcons Cement QB Room With Desmond Ridder Leading Way

Ridder should get every opportunity to shine as a starter in 2023.

CINCINNATI — The Atlanta Falcons have made it clear with their offseason moves that Desmond Ridder is the team's lead starting candidate at quarterback, for now.

The team signed Taylor Heinicke to back up Ridder on Monday. They now have two committed contracts to the position and seem very unlikely to sign/trade for a player like Lamar Jackson or draft another QB.

Atlanta could add a QB in the draft with the eighth overall pick, but all of the top passers are expected to get selected in the first five selections.

Ridder went 2-2 across four starts in his rookie season. He ended with 2 touchdowns, 708 yards passing on 63.5% completion, and no interceptions.

It could be a competition early on in training camp with Heinicke, but Ridder should have the leg up. Now, he has to go seize his moment.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Three Thoughts On The Opening Week Of Cincinnati Spring Football 2023

Three Man Weave: UC's AAC Tenure Ends With 69-48 Loss To Houston

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Burns Cheesehead To Entice Aaron Rodgers To Join Jets

Watch: Walter Camp Foundation Highlights Ivan Pace Jr. As 2022 All-American

UC Guard Landers Nolley II Named To 2023 AAC All-Tournament Team

Watch: Mason Fletcher Goes In-Depth On His All-American Season, Punting Keys, And More

Watch: Scott Satterfield Discusses Day One Of UC Football Spring Practice

Watch: UC's Deshawn Pace, Dee Wiggins Discuss Start Of Spring Football

Watch: UC Offensive Lineman Gavin Gerhardt Talks New Staff, Position Battles, Pregame Meals, And More

Look: UC Great Coby Bryant Returns To Nippert Stadium

David DeJulius, Landers Nolley II Make All-AAC Basketball Teams

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Three-Star 2024 QB Luke Moga, Multiple Four-Star Talents

Top Three Positions To Watch Heading Into UC Spring Football 2023

Look: Cincinnati Athletics Practice Bubble Deflated For Final Time

Daniel Jeremiah On Ivan Pace Jr.: 'One Of The Best Off-Ball Blitzing Linebackers That I Have Seen'

Look: UC Football Announces Kickoff Time For 2023 Spring Game

NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah Intrigued By Josh Whyle, Tre Tucker's Potential

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats