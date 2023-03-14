The Florida Lottery announced that James Hart, of Longwood, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

According to the lottery, Hart purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 2690 West State Road 434 in Longwood.

In the news: Florida Man Wins $1 Million On A $5 Lottery Scratch-Off

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED , launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.69 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here . We can’t do this without your help; visit our GiveSendGo page and donate any dollar amount; every penny helps.

Advertisement

Florida Man Strikes Gold With $20 Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket From Circle K