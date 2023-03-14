Open in App
Cambria County, PA
Cambria County’s Adam Cecere reflects on high school career, success at Wake Forest

By Jordan Tracy,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8OJQ_0lIKAa6G00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTAJ) — Former Forest Hills multi-sport standout Adam Cecere is finding success playing baseball for Wake Forest Universit y.

Cecere currently sits in the top 10 in home runs in the NCAA and the Demon Deacons are among the nation’s best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiHPD_0lIKAa6G00
Wake Forest’s Adam Cecere right and Brock Wilken celebrate their 10-4 win over LIU in an NCAA baseball tournament game, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Wake Forest’s Adam Cecere (12) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Wake Forest’s Adam Cecere (12) runs the bases during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Elon, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Wake Forest’s Adam Cecere runs to the dugout between innings against LIU during the third inning of an NCAA baseball tournament game on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

In high school, Cecere excelled at football, basketball and baseball for the Forest Hills Rangers. As a quarterback, Cecere threw for more than 7,000 yards and ran for over 2,100 yards. He was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball. In his senior year playing baseball, Cecere posted a .500 batting average.

“With all the wins and all the great successes that teams at Forest Hills have had and still have, the best memories are the ones of just riding on the bus with your teammates, celebrating with your teammates post-win and even through losses. Just like hanging out with the guys who you really get along with every day.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UaSCS_0lIKAa6G00
    Cecere hurdles Westmont defender (2018)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYiqD_0lIKAa6G00
    Cecere interviewed for Pony League team (2015)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nS3S6_0lIKAa6G00
    Cecere on the mound against Bellefonte (2018)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYOlV_0lIKAa6G00
    Cecere runs for TD against Westmont in District 6 3A Playoff game (2018)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNTES_0lIKAa6G00
    Cecere celebrates touchdown (2018)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsjgI_0lIKAa6G00
    Cecere takes the court (2016)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gkro4_0lIKAa6G00
    Cecere commits to Wake Forest (2018)(

During his senior season of football for the Rangers, WTAJ’s Jordan Tracy called Cecere a “bad, bad man” during a playoff edition of SportsBeat. Now that moniker lives on, given to a player that plays with the same toughness, grit and determination.

“You got to get after it every single day with hard work, blue collar work.”

-Cecere on “Cambria County Mentality”

Cecere explained his attitude on the field, “When that helmet would go on, whether it was football or baseball, like I’m just a different person. You know, I feel personable off the field and, you know, happy and kind. You know, I put that put that helmet on and it’s just like…. it’s just something. And you can ask, I’m sure other athletes, and they feel the exact same way.”

Now at Wake Forest, Cecere is led by head coach Tom Walter. Cecere says Walter, a Greater Johnstown Graduate, brings that Cambria County mentality to North Carolina. He detailed, “It’s like, you know, you got to get after it every single day with hard work, blue-collar work. And since I came in as a freshman, he’s been on me with that.”

The Demon Deacons are currently ranked fourth in the nation according to ESPN. Cecere says the success is due to the complete roster that is full of draft prospects and “glue” guys that makes everything work. He said, “Everybody has a role on this team and every coach has a role on this team. And we do that to the best of our abilities. And so far it’s been so good.”

Check out the full interview with Adam Cecere in the video at the top of the page.

