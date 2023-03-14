Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

Mill Creek proposes how to control deer population

By Patty CollerDesirae Gostlin,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qW4pF_0lIKAKAk00

Editor’s note: The following information is a proposal from the Mill Creek MetroParks system. It has not been voted on yet.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mill Creek MetroParks system is proposing a program to lower its deer population.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has approved two ways of lowering the deer population: sharpshooting and hunting, and both include killing the deer.

The announcement came at Monday night’s board of commissioners meeting that drew strong and mixed emotions from the crowd. There were two main camps of people at the meeting, hunters who are in favor of opening up the park to them…

Pi Day in central Ohio: Where to find deals and specials

“I strongly support a cull hunt for deer but I would suggest that it should be limited to does,” said hunter Edward Norman.

…and park enthusiasts who want to see the deer left alone.

“Finding out that the board are planning to kill deer that are natural inhabitants of the park is seriously disheartening, cruel and very disturbing,” said Janet Bernard, who attended the meeting.

Mill Creek MetroParks commissioned a study of the deer population. The problem is that a lot of people don’t think the information is accurate.

“I do question the accuracy of the infrared aerial survey,” one person said at the meeting.

The study involved taking infrared pictures of deer to track their population. Nick Derico — who works for Mill Creek MetroParks as a natural resources manager and gave the presentation to the board about the deer overpopulation — says the study was done by independent contractors who are experts. They went through each heat signature individually to verify it was deer they were seeing and not another animal.

“Deer will also give off a unique thermal pattern from their coat — how the heat transpires off their coat,” Derico said.

Mill Creek averages 387 deer per square mile, but the optimum number for sustainability should be between 10 and 20. Mill Creek MetroParks is proposing to use a controlled hunt and culling to control its overpopulation of deer. Part of the plan would be implemented under the oversight of the Ohio Division of Wildlife, according to information provided by the park system.

Westerville schools superintendent resigns for new job at Columbus State

The controlled hunts would take place at select parks where it is deemed safe and appropriate. Hunters would be selected through a lottery system conducted by the Ohio Division of Wildlife and would take place during the regular hunting season between September and February.

In addition, there would be a targeted removal plan for areas where a controlled hunt is not feasible. For that, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s wildlife services would provide marksmen to cull the deer .

All of the venison through the USDA program would be donated to local food banks and other community outreach programs. Albino deer and other deer with unique coloring are strictly off-limits for hunting and sharpshooting.

The board of commissioners will vote on the proposal at their April meeting. More information is provided on the Mill Creek MetroParks website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Woman arrested for 2022 Hilltop murder after release from Cleveland jail
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Report: Woman charged after beating man with paper towel holder
Campbell, OH1 day ago
Woman calls for help from roof after shooting leaves one dead in Franklinton
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Ohio State University student dies during spring break
Columbus, OH4 days ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO12 hours ago
Amanda Bynes Placed in Psychiatric Care After Walking Outside Without Any Clothes
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.
Seffner, FL1 day ago
Suspect in court for fatal shooting tied to Columbus drug deal gone wrong
Columbus, OH19 hours ago
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, March 14
Columbus, OH7 days ago
Department of Health releases results of East Palestine health surveys
East Palestine, OH3 hours ago
Columbus teen dies days after shooting, suspect found
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Watch: Ohio State’s Ryan Day provides spring football update
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
LA schools strike begins; more than half a million students affected
Los Angeles, CA49 minutes ago
One person seriously injured in northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH4 days ago
One person in critical condition after a hit-and-run near Worthington
Worthington, OH6 hours ago
Birds, bunnies, other breeds take refuge at central Ohio domestic violence shelter
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Columbus police searching for man who broke into home, stole car
Columbus, OH8 days ago
Akron woman charged in relation to man's September shooting death in Cascade Valley
Akron, OH5 days ago
Three hospitalized after stabbing in Clintonville
Columbus, OH7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy