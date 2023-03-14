Open in App
Fall River, MA
Boston

Fall River school bus crash sends one student to the hospital

By Abby Patkin,

7 days ago

The school bus driver was cited for negligent driving and a marked lanes violation, Fall River police said.

One student in Fall River was sent to the hospital Monday after their school bus veered off the road, crashed into a utility pole, and struck a house, according to police.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 7 a.m., Fall River Police Sgt. Moses Pereira told Boston.com in an email. Pereira said the bus — which had four students, a bus monitor, and the driver onboard at the time — came to rest against a home on the 500 block of Charles Street.

“We were driving in a straight line and then the bus went right into the whole bottom of the house,” 13-year-old Keanu Cordero, who was onboard at the time, told NBC10 Boston. “I was kind of freaking out, I jumped out of the back.”

The local firefighters union, IAFF L-1314 Fall River Firefighters, shared a photo from the scene on Facebook, showing significant damage to the front of the home. Boston.com has reached out to the bus company for comment.

Members of the Fall River Fire Department responded to a report of a possible electrical fire at the scene of the crash, and National Grid was requested at the site, according to the union.

A 12-year-old student was taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital for back pain, Pereira said. The school bus driver, whom police did not identify, was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lane violation.

